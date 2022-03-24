Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.96. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

