Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $15.28. On average, analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

