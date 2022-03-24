Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company."

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

