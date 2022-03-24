Head-To-Head Contrast: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81%

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Defense Systems has a beta of 7.24, suggesting that its share price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Defense Systems and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62

ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 25.24 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -11.77

American Defense Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats American Defense Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Defense Systems (Get Rating)

American Defense Systems, Inc. designs and supplies transparent and opaque armor solutions for both military and commercial applications, provides engineering and consulting services, and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. The company was founded on December 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

