Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $935.68.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $999.11 on Monday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $939.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

