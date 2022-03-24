Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

CCAP opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,598 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

