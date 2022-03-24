Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.86 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.33.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

