Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) versus Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jade Art Group and Exponent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exponent $466.27 million 11.18 $101.20 million $1.90 52.66

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Exponent 21.70% 25.48% 16.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jade Art Group and Exponent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Risk and Volatility

Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

