Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.63 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.