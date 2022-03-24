Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Moody’s stock opened at $326.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $290.76 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

