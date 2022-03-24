O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.