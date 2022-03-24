Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.
Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of KIRK stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.