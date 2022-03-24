Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

