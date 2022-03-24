SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on S. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NYSE S opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,116 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,523 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.