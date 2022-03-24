TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of THS opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 84.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

