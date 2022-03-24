Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.