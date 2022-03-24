Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.