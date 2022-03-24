Truist Financial Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $185.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

SMG opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

