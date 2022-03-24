First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as high as C$42.50 and last traded at C$42.41, with a volume of 389693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.19.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,125,362. Insiders have sold a total of 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912 over the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

