Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.35. Precipio shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 35,055 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precipio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

