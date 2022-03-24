Barclays Trims Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Target Price to $2.50

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

