Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $810.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $810.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $569.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.16.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

