Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.45.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,623,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 661.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

