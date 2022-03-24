CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.46.

NYSE:LAW opened at $32.13 on Monday. CS Disco has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

