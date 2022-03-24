Endeavour Mining plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$980.53.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$24.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

