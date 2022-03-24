Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Head to Head Review

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million 1.55 -$5.03 million ($0.04) -1.13 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -63.88% N/A -154.73% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.