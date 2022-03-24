JMP Securities Cuts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $23.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.70.

KREF opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,296,000 after buying an additional 705,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,612 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,209,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 156,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

