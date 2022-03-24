Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
About Limbach (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.