Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

