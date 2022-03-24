Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Hayward stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hayward by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hayward (HAYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.