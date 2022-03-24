Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

CRTO stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

