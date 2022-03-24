Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 920 ($12.11).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 655.50 ($8.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 753.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 815.03.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.