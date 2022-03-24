Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.64) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.63 ($6.39).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 511.20 ($6.73) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market capitalization of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.55.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.