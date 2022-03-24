Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($81.89) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.85) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($70.00).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,800 ($76.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £93.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,602.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,098.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.33), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($758,354.27).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.