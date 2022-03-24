Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knights Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.52).

LON KGH opened at GBX 148 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £124.16 million and a PE ratio of 38.95. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 144.50 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total value of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

