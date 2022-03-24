Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Monday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

