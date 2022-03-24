Aviva (LON:AV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $411.14

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.14 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 441.27 ($5.81). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 440.70 ($5.80), with a volume of 8,317,265 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.16) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.98) to GBX 520 ($6.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.11) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.64).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a GBX 100 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($660,037.39).

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

