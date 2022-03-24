Vislink Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average volume of 486 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VISL opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

