Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Trading Down 0.5%

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 123,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 253,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.25 million, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

