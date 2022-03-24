Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $8.83. Matrix Service shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 187,742 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 412,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 788,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

