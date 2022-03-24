Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $68.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup upped their price target on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $94.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.