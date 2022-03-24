Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

ITRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

