Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$69.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLMAF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

