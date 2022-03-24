Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.