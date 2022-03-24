Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day moving average is $200.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

