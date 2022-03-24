First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FIBK opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

