Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

