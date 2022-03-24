MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Shares of MDB opened at $404.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.53. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

