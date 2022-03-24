Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($115.38) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.65 ($93.02).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €87.52 ($96.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42. Nemetschek has a one year low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a one year high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

