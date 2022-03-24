Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.92 ($70.24).

Shares of EVD opened at €59.24 ($65.10) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.88. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 52-week high of €72.68 ($79.87). The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

