UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.40 ($99.34).

ZAL opened at €48.99 ($53.84) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.06. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

