Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 802 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.55) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($19,691.02).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin bought 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($24.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($13,121.51).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($24.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($13,087.68).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin purchased 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($24.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($13,018.43).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin purchased 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($19,456.95).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin purchased 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,986.31).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($19,745.26).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,825 ($24.03) on Thursday. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 255 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,260 ($29.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,799.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,342.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.70.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.